Emergency services are battling a large commercial building fire in Hastings this evening.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said seven crews are attending the fire at the Hawke's Bay Opera House on Hastings St.

The spokesman couldn't comment on how serious the blaze was at the time.

He said all resources in the area were going towards putting out the large building fire which had reached the third alarm.

Advertisement

Firefighters were notified of the fire about 10.15pm, he told Newstalk ZB, by a crew attending a different fire job in Hastings.

A police spokeswoman said police had been called to assist Fire and Emergency crews.