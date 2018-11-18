Emergency services have closed State Highway 10 this evening after another serious crash in Northland to allow a helicopter to land at the scene.

Police said the incident occurred on the highway about a kilometre south of Matauri Bay Rd, around 8.35pm.

A helicopter has been called to transport the patients and the road, which has been operating with one lane, will be closed for a time to allow the helicopter to land.

Police said they were responding to reports of a two-car crash and initial indications suggest three people are injured, one possibly seriously.

Advertisement

A Fire and Emergency spokesman told Newstalk ZB two crews had been sent to assess the two-vehicle crash.

He said the crews had been attending for the past 20 minutes but couldn't provide any comment on the nature of the crash or health statuses of those involved.

Earlier today, one person died after two cars flipped in a crash south on SH1, south of Kawakawa in Northland.

Three other people were taken to Northland Base Hospital after the incident, which occurred about 4.30pm, a St John spokesperson said.

Two were taken to hospital in a critical condition and the third in a serious condition.

Three helicopters and five St John vehicles also attended.

The road was closed for about four hours after the crash. Police confirmed about 8.30pm it was reopened to the public.

Police wanted to thank motorists for their patience after the closure and said an investigating into the crash is ongoing.

Police said the male passenger of one of the cars died at the scene.