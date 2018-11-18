Emergency services have closed State Highway 10 this evening after another serious crash in Northland.

A police spokesperson said the incident occurred on the Highway around one-kilometre south of Matauri Bay Rd, around 8.35pm.

The spokesperson said they were responding to reports of a two-car crash and initial indications suggest three people are injured, one possibly seriously.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman told Newstalk ZB two crews had been sent to assess the two-vehicle crash.

He said the crews had been attending for the last 20 minutes but couldn't provide any comment on the nature of the crash or health statuses of those involved.

Earlier today, one person died after two cars flipped in a crash south on SH1, south of Kawakawa in Northland.

Three other people were transported to Northland Base Hospital following the incident which occurred around 4.30pm, a St John spokesperson said.

Two were transported to hospital in a critical condition and the third in a serious condition, three helicopters and five St John vehicles also attended.

The road was closed for around four hours following the crash, a police spokesperson confirming around 8.30pm it was reopened to the public.

The spokesperson wanted to thank motorists for their patience following the closure and said an investigating into the crash is ongoing.

A police spokesperson said the male passenger of one of the cars died at the scene.