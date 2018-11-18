Just as we were all getting set for jandal weather, forecasters are some predicting some pre-summer snow.

Following a mild week of weather, with plenty of sun about, this weekend has seen the skies greying over and rain spreading across the country.

In some areas of the south this afternoon, those leaden skies had given way to heavy downpours, thunderstorms and hail.

Around the middle of the South Island, residents were being warned of possible flash flooding – and even tornadoes.

Advertisement

Over coming days, MetService was forecasting a complex weather system to move over the country, bringing an extended period of wet and cold weather.

"Most people can expect to see some rain over the next few days - however, snow is surprisingly the main focus of this event," forecaster Tui McInnes said.

Considering we were at the end of spring and on the cusp of the summer months, snow was not something typically thought of at this point, she said.

"While not unheard of, snow is uncommon this late into the year."

Snow levels were set to lower significantly for the South Island, with a dusting even possible for the North Island's Central Plateau.

"Cold temperatures associated with this weather system means we could see snow to 400m in Southland and 500m in Otago and Canterbury - and there are a handful of severe weather warnings and watches in place, so this is certainly an event to stay up to date with."

MetService was also forecasting a risk of hail, which could affect horticultural regions.

"This weather brings unstable air with it, prime conditions for hail showers."

In Auckland, showery weather was forecast for the first three days of the week, with Monday's overnight low falling to 9C.

Wellington would be colder and wetter still, with Tuesday's maximum reaching just 13C.