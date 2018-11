A young woman is missing from the Wellington suburb of Khandallah.

Sonam Shelar was last seen at 8.30am yesterday on Cashmere Ave.

She is 26 years old, of slender build and approximately 165cm tall.

She was wearing a brown jacket with fur on the hood and white, black and orange trainers.

Advertisement

Police have asked for anyone with information to contact them on (04) 381 2000.

Sonam Shelar is 26 years old, of slender build and approximately 165cm tall. Photo / NZ Police