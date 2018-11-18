The search for a missing teen who was swept off rocks at Papanui Point near Raglan has been called off for a second day.

It comes Raglan locals say they are frustrated that safety equipment used to help people who get into trouble in the water isn't at the spot when it's needed.

The 17-year-old was standing on the rocks at Ruapuke at about 1.30pm yesterday when he was washed into the tide.

The Herald understands he had been fishing on the rocks with family members.

The Police Search and Rescue team, Coastguard Air Patrol and the Raglan Surf Club spent today scouring the area, but were unsuccessful.

The search started at 10am to coincide with the outgoing tide and was called off after 2pm due to tidal conditions.



The search will resume again tomorrow morning, weather and tidal conditions permitting.

In a statement, police thanked everyone who helped in the search and were continuing to support the missing teenager's family.

Papanui Point is a notorious fishing spot and has claimed the lives of many others over the years.

Raglan Sport Fishing Club Secretary Sheryl Hart said they've put a lot of safety equipment such as life rings and rope at the deadly spot over the years, but it keeps going missing.

It's now at the point where they've decided to leave the area as it is and what will be, will be, she said.

Hart said people who were not fully aware of the dangers should not go there.

In September last year Hamilton fisherman Doyle Frickey died after being swept away at Ruapuke Rocks.

The 67-year-old's body was found more than a month later washed on to rocks on Stony Beach at Papanui Point.