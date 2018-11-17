The search for a teenager swept off the rocks at a dangerous Raglan fishing spot will resume this morning.



A police spokesperson said the search teams would head out at 10am, to coincide with mid-tide for the outgoing tide, and would focus on the shoreline each side of Papanui Point.

The search includes members of the Police Search and Rescue team, Coastguard Air Patrol, and the Raglan Surf Club.

At this stage it was anticipated that the search will continue until after low tide.

Police were alerted at 1.30pm yesterday that a 17-year-old had been swept into the water at Papanui Point in Ruapuke. The spot has reportedly claimed close to 20 lives in the past 75 years.

The teen was with three other people.