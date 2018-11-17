One Strike Four ticket has taken out the must-be-won $700,000 prize in tonight's Lotto Draw.

The winning Strike 4 ticket Strike ticket was bought from Countdown Westgate in Auckland.

And 2 Lotto tickets are each worth $500,000, sharing Division One's million dollar prize in tonight's draw.

Those winning tickets were bought from Sunnybrae Superette Henderson in Auckland and Pak n Save Papakura.

Neither had the Powerball number though, so that jackpots to $6 million on Wednesday night.