Two people have died in a motorcycle crash in Southland this afternoon.

A third person has critical injuries from the crash, which took place in Isla Bank, north-west of Invercargill.

Three motorcycles carrying three riders were involved in the crash.

There were no other vehicles in the crash, police said.

It occurred at 12.45 at the intersection of Fairfax Island Bank Road and Riverton Otautau Road.

The road was expected to be closed for a some time while the Serious Crash United investigated the scene.

