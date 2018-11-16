A Lions club in Taranaki is under fire for using blackface in a Christmas parade, then accusing people who complained about it as "too precious".

Images of the Hawera Mt View Lions Club's float from yesterday's event shows six people dressed as black minstrels, surrounded by black-and-white balloons.

Dozens of people - including the former mayor of New Plymouth Andrew Judd - posted on Facebook saying the dress-up was offensive.

"This is absolutely disgusting," Judd wrote. HIs post attracted more than 100 comments, including many accusing the club of racism.

Advertisement

"How is Parading around with a Hawera Mt View Lions. banner attached to a Trailer filled with Jim Crow Characters even allowed?," wrote Nganeko Eriwata.

"Educate yourself the definition of Jim Crow Law and how inhumane American people treated African people who were not white, not privileged, not of status and where Hung on trees for entertainment.. so Tell me Hawera Do we allow this Mockery to continue??? [sic]"

The club responded to the post saying it was not meant to be derogatory.



"What if these persons had been dressed up representing Maori wabine and warriors. Would that have been offensive too?

"This group of ladies work very hard for You the community and support all the diverse cultures within it. Let's not be too precious or PC. Next parade let's see you participate and join in the celebration that is the Agricultural and Pastural heritage of our district [sic]."

The club posted on its Facebook page, then deleted the comment, then deleted its entire page.

It later posted an apology, then deleted its Facebook page entirely.

"Hawera Mt View Lions do sincerely apologise for the impression we made at the Parade last night. We didn't set out to upset the community in the way it has."

When contacted by the Herald the club refused to comment.

Blackface originated during the 19th century, when actors in minstrel shows would use black grease paint to represent a caricature of a black person.

Usually, the representations were cartoonish and dehumanising, reinforcing the idea that black people were inferior.

It is also inextricably linked to systematic social and political repression, and deemed racially insensitive by the African American community.