One person is dead and three injured after a serious crash in Christchurch overnight.

Police were called to the scene in Gloucester St in the central city about 11.15pm.

Only one vehicle was involved.

Police said one person died at the scene and three others were taken to hospital.

It was the second fatal accident in Christchurch yesterday.

One person died in a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Sydenham at 11am.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating both incidents.