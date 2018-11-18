A Flaxmere man has admitted to leaving another man critically injured with an axe plunged into his chest in suburban Hastings earlier this year.

He has been remanded for sentence on charges which carry penalties of up to 14 years' jail for the attack on a complete stranger.

Kupe Matenga, 25, of Flaxmere, pleaded guilty to six charges when he appeared before Judge Geoff Rea in Napier District Court on Friday, including one of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He also admitted charges of assault with a weapon and assault, aggravated burglary in entering the property with another man and armed with a knife with intent to commit a crime, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of methamphetamine.

Advertisement

It related to an attack on the Wednesday evening of June 13 at an address in Riverslea Rd, Akina, where the victims were having a few drinks outside to welcome a new flatmate.

Police charged two people with the attack, during which a knife was produced and the was grabbed from one of the victims who had taken-up to protect himself.

Matenga was remanded in continued custody for sentence on February 5, while another man denied charges related to the incident and has been remanded pending a trial in March.