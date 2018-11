The man who died after assaulting a staff member at Whangārei Hospital and being restrained has been named by police.

He was Bradley Gibbons, 43, of Whangārei.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this time," a police spokesperson said.

Gibbons assaulted a staff member on Wednesday night and was restrained by clinical staff, security and police.

He then became unresponsive and died shortly after midnight.

The death has been referred to the coroner.