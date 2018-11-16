Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run incident in Auckland City last weekend.

At about 10.50pm on Saturday November 10 a female pedestrian was hit by a silver Mercedes-Benz C200 on Victoria Street West near the Wellesley Street intersection.

Police later located the vehicle abandoned in Ponsonby.

The female victim was hospitalised as a result of the incident and sustained multiple injuries.

She remains in hospital.

Detective Sergeant Martin Friend said police were making a number of enquiries in relation to this incident.

"We would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident take place, or saw the car before or after the incident," he said.

If you have information, contact Auckland Crime Squad on 09 302 6557 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.