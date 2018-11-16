A gifted high school student who died from an allergic reaction to nuts has been remembered as a "funny, strong, wild-haired, music loving" and big-hearted young woman.

Edyn Rubena-Misilisi, 16, passed away on Saturday after spending almost a week in hospital in an induced coma.

She had fallen ill when she either ate food that had nuts in it at a friend's house in Manurewa or ate from a bowl that had earlier contained nuts.

Hundreds of grieving family and friends today filled the Manukau Memorial Gardens' chapel to overflowing as they paid tribute to the talented musician and Manurewa High School student.

Her mother Bonita Rubena-Misilisi told mourners it is hard to imagine the bright future Edyn had without feeling sad.

Edyn was kind, bright and always thinking of others, she said.

"She was the kind of young woman the world needs," she said.

"But none of us know how long we have, how long our family members have.

"What I know so clearly is that we all need to treasure every moment."

Edyn's award-winning bandmates from Manurewa High School band Mit Eldnar then sung softly as photos of her life showed on screens in the chapel, drawing alternate sobs and laughs as school friends recalled their moments with her.

The service followed a celebration of Edyn's life held at Manurewa High School the night before filled with music, singing, stories of her life and a stirring haka that "shook the ground".

Edyn casket had also been in the family home in the days before that where family and friends and even her dog kept her company at all times, often singing well into the night.

Having been a student at not only Manurewa High but also Auckland Girls' Grammar and Waimahia Intermediate, Edyn's chapel service and school celebration together drew more than 1000 mourners.

Manurewa bandmates Joseph Oti-George and Wayne Guttenbeil told the Herald Edyn had been a musical "prodigy" able to pick up any instrument and start jamming.

But more than that she was a joy everyday in the classroom, someone who always turned up to school energetic and positive.

Morgana Jones recounted arriving at Waimahia Intermediate School from England a few years back and being bullied by fellow students for wearing glasses and doing well in school.

Edyn was the only one who stood up for Jones and told the other girls to stop, Jones said.

Mum Rubena-Misilisi earlier told those gathered at today's service the family knew from when Edyn was very young that they had to be careful with her health.

She developed asthma and an allergy to nuts when she was young. But while the allergic reaction can diminish in some, it seemed to grow worse in Edyn.

On the day she had the fatal reaction, it was not been obvious at first that she had eaten nuts.

Not wanting to make a fuss, Edyn slipped out and headed home, down the street, where she injected herself with her Epipen, a device that administers adrenaline to combat severe allergic reactions.

Realising her reaction was more severe than initially thought, she dialled 111 for an ambulance.

Rubena-Misilisi and husband Morris were still at the family friend's house and only found out something was wrong when a friend told her there was an ambulance outside her own home.

They ran home but were too late, finding their "darling girl" already unconscious and not breathing.

"There was an immense effort to save her life," dad Morris said.

"She was in intensive care for a week, and during that time, she was surrounded by love.

"So many of her whanau and friends came to visit, to pray, to sing, to talk to her. Thank you all for your care and blessings.

"Sadly, a miracle didn't happen. Edyn had slipped away from us and we couldn't get her back."

He said the family remembered Edyn as someone who loved life.

"She had a huge heart and a great sense of fun and a serious appetite," he said.

She helped fundraise for community causes and "cared about people and justice and recycling and sustainability".

She was also extremely gifted as an award-winning saxophone player and high achieving student.

When Edyn's parents considered moving her from Auckland Girls' Grammar School to Manurewa High School this year, Manurewa's head of music Tim Randle got wind of the move and did everything he could to ensure it happened.

Edyn's musical reputation preceded her, he said.

She then helped the band win Smokefree Tangata Beats, the country's larget music competition for acts, reflecting Aotearoa New Zealand and South Pacific cultures.

But more than that, "you just wouldn't meet a better person", he said.

Edyn's father Morris earlier summed up the feelings of many when he said how grateful the family was "for every day the breath of life was in her".

"We are so grateful to have had this funny, strong, wild-haired, music-loving, big-hearted young woman in our lives," he said.

"She was our joy, our musician, our daughter and sister, our girl."