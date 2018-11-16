Four people have been seriously hurt in a two-car smash in Tauranga this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the intersection of Pyes Pa Rd (State Highway 36) and Keenan Rd, near ACG Tauranga school about 3.05pm.

Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Colin Underdown said four people were involved in the two-car crash.

One of the people involved had to be cut from one car.

St John said all four victims suffered serious injuries and were taken to Tauranga Hospital for treatment.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Pyes Pa Rd/SH36. Photo / Andrew Warner

A photographer at the scene said firefighters had cut the roof off one of the cars to rescue a person who had been put in a St John Ambulance.

He said the highway was down to one lane, with the crash and emergency vehicles blocking the Tauranga-bound lane.