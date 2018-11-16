The cash-strapped Auckland Council is being asked to stump up tens of millions of dollars it doesn't have budgeted to move speedway from Western Springs and build a National Cricket Ground on the site.

This comes as the cost of moving speedway to Colin Dale Park has increased nearly three-fold to $30 million in less than six months.

Councillors are being asked to approve funding for the move at a finance committee meeting next Tuesday.

The region is on the verge of a financial heart attack, but it appears to be making no difference to Regional Facilities SHARE THIS QUOTE:

When it was announced in June that speedway would move to Colin Dale Park, Mayor Phil Goff said council would make a "big contribution" of $12m to $13m made up of $5m from Regional Facilities Auckland and the rest from council.

Since then, the cost of the project has leapt to $30m, leaving a $25m hole for council to pick up.

Under a deal with the council, at the end of summer 2019-20, speedway will move to Colin Dale Motorsport Park in Wiri, near Auckland Airport.

The funding request has come from its Regional Facilities body, which is also putting its hand out for tens of millions of dollars of unbudgeted funding to build a National Cricket Ground at Western Springs costing about $40m.

An artist's impression of a new National Cricket Ground stadium at Western Springs.

In the past few days, Regional Facilities has told councillors it is preparing a funding request as part of next year's budget to fund the new cricket ground.

The funding requests come when the council is right up against its debt ceiling and just set its spending priorities in a new 10-year budget. During the budget process, Goff said a world-class cricket stadium would be a great asset for the city, "but it is not a priority".

An email from Mayor Goff's mayoral office has suggested using money from the council's parks budget to meet the shortfall for moving speedway to a purpose-built home near Auckland Airport.

The changes at Western Springs - part of RFA's long-running stadium strategy - are opposed by several councillors.

Councillor John Watson, who is opposed to moving speedway from Western Springs.

One of those councillors, Daniel Newman, said the council is receiving cascading costs from Regional Facilities for a stadium strategy that has not been fully canvassed.

"The region is on the verge of a financial heart attack, but it appears to be making no difference to Regional Facilities or the leadership of Auckland Council," said Newman.

Another critic of the stadium, councillor John Watson, said the latest costs for moving speedway are a "massive blowout" and part of a well-established trend by Regional Facilities to set lowball figures to get momentum on projects.

The Herald is seeking comment from Goff.