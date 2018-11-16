Auckland Zoo has farewelled one of its treasured Sumatran tigers, the "magnificent" Molek.

The female tiger, who was 18 and a half years old, has been put down due to her deteriorating health and demeanour.

A post on the zoo's Facebook page said the team made the "kindest decision" to put her to sleep.

"Our carnivore team leader Lauren, who cared for Molek since 2006, says that it is with some disbelief we've had to say goodbye to our 'beautiful tigress'," the post read.

"She has left us with some exceptional memories from over the years which we will all cherish. One of my favourites is of the day we first found out she had given birth to three healthy cubs."

The post acknowledged Molek had touched the hearts of many zoo visitors, and encouraged people to share any "fond memories" people might have of the tiger.

Molek's cub Berani still lives at Auckland Zoo.

The zoo hoped he would adapt to his new situation as time went on.

The death came just months after the zoo euthanised two lions - the last two it had.

The elderly pair, 19-year-old Kura and her 17-year-old daughter Amira, were put down for their own welfare, a zoo spokesperson said in a statement.

"It is with great sadness we said goodbye to our two remaining 'golden girls'."

Carnivore team leader Lauren Booth said it would be "a very quiet Pridelands without their wonderful calls and we will miss their watchful faces".

"But they have left a wonderful legacy in the cubs they have had, the public they have inspired and the memories they leave with us."

Kura and Amira were the last lions left in Auckland Zoo's pride, after 19-year-old Sheeka was put down in November last year.