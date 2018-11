One person has died in a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Sydenham, Christchurch.

Two others have been transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Police were called to the crash, at the intersection of Colombo and Sandyford Sts, about 11.10am.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible."

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.