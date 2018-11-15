John Tamihere is feeling "chipper" about a poll that gives him 20 per cent support if he was to challenge Mayor Phil Goff for the mayoralty next year.

The poll asked about 500 Aucklanders this month who they would most likely vote for and found 41 per cent backing for Goff and 20 per cent for Tamihere. The other 39 per cent did not back either man.

Tamihere is setting himself up to challenge Goff for the Auckland mayoralty in October next year and plans to make an announcement in January or February on whether he will stand and run a "ripper" of a campaign.

He said the poll was not commissioned by him, but someone testing the waters on whether to support a mayoral bid. He believed the poll was done by Ogilvy.

It found that 53 per cent of respondents had heard of Goff and 37 per cent had heard of Tamihere.

The poll also asked people why they would vote for Tamihere or Goff. People thought Tamihere was more honest and upfront than Goff.

"I think he'd represent a greater proportion of Aucklanders and would have their best interests at heart," said one respondent.

People liked Goff's track record and experience as a minister and mayor.

"He has a solid and stable political history. I trust him to do the right thing," said one respondent.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is expected to seek a second term at next year's local body elections.

Tamihere said he was feeling chipper about the poll, given he had not declared whether he to run for the mayoralty and the incumbent in local government holds a significant upper hand.

A spokesman for Goff said the poll "shows strong support for the Mayor and the significant progress he is making for Auckland".

Goff is expected to announce early next year he will be seeking a second term.

Tamihere is a high-profile - and often controversial - figure. A lawyer by training, he led Waipareira Trust from 1994, then served as a Labour MP from 1999 with a role as a Cabinet minister after the 2002 election.

He is back running the Waipareira Trust where he is engaged in a battle with council's development arm, Panuku, over the level of social housing developments planned by the trust.