An emergency evacuation at Auckland's International Mail Centre this afternoon was triggered by a fake grenade.

Emergency services responded to a report of a suspicious package at the mail centre at Auckland Airport around 2.30pm today.

A NZ Post spokeswoman said the mail centre, located on Laurence Stevens Dr, was evacuated briefly after the package was detected.

"The package was found to be a fake grenade turned into a key ring," she said.

Staff were given the all clear and were back in the building by 3.40pm.

"NZ Post is heading into the busiest time of the year as we prepare to deliver Christmas for New Zealand," the spokeswoman said.

"The public can help us by not sending prohibited items through our network, as evacuations and suspicious parcels cause delays in our network.

"Prohibited items include ammunition, grenades (including imitation ones), weapons and batteries."

A full list of prohibited items can be found on the NZ Post website.