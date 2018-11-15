A middle-aged man has died in a suspected drowning at Muriwai Beach in Auckland.

A police spokesman said police were first called to Māori Bay at 1.30pm.

First aid was carried out on the victim but sadly the man could not be revived, he said.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were called to the incident involving a man in his 50s at 1.17pm.

St John has been called to another seaside emergency west of Auckland this afternoon.

The spokeswoman said an ambulance was called to an incident in Piha at 3.12pm.

