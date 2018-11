Zane Hiko has been named as the diver who died after getting into trouble on the Māhia Peninsula yesterday afternoon. He was diving at Blacks Reef.

Hiko, from Wairoa is believed to be in his 30s.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Mahia Boating and Fishing Club about 10.30am.

"The diver was taken out of the water by diving buddies on to a boat, and taken to the nearby boatramp where they were met by emergency services for first aid," a police spokesman said.