An Auckland woman has fractured her leg after a failed skydive landing in a Waikato airfield.

She was now recovering in Waikato Hospital after she crashed into a fence on Sunday.

The woman, an experienced skydiver, was jumping by herself from the Waharoa airfield, near Matamata, when the crash landing happened, Stuff reported.

The 29-year-old had to be airlifted to hospital.

Callan Carn-Bennett, crewman on the Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter, said the woman was under canopy attempting to hit her landing spot when she drifted off target.

"There was a decent cross-wind at the airfield that day, and perhaps she'd got a gust of wind the wrong way."

She came down a "bit quick", landing hard on the ground with her left leg extended.

"She ended up going through a small wooden fence situated down the side of the airfield," Carn-Bennett said.