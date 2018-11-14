The funeral of a Hamilton couple killed after a crash in the city will be held on Tuesday.

Jeremy and Tania Kay died at the scene of the smash on Mangaharakeke Dr/State Highway 1, Hamilton, just after midnight on Sunday.

The couple's son, Mitchell, was driving the Holden Trax and survived. He is recovering in Waikato Hospital. However, his girlfriend, Grace Hill, who had just moved from Auckland to live with him, also died.

Their car and a Toyota Prado - seen speeding just minutes prior to the crash - collided in a crash that has left Hill's mother, Hayley Ellwood, questioning how it could happen.

Police have been calling for witnesses of the Prado, which they said had travelled from Auckland, to contact them on 07 858 6200.

The driver of the Toyota has also been recovering in Waikato Hospital.

A funeral notice for the Hamilton couple states a celebration of their lives will be held at the Hamilton Garden pavilion at 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Grace, affectionately known as Bubba, will be farewelled at 1.30pm on Saturday in the main chapel of Morrison's Funeral Home in Henderson.

Meanwhile, friends of the Kay family have also since set up a givealittle page for Mitchell and his sister, Courtney, who lost their parents.

Mitchell Kay and girlfriend, Grace Hill, 16.

However, they do have grandparents who live in the area.

The fundraising page states Mitchell has suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

"This page is set up to help Mitchell & sister Courtney with some financial support moving forward with expenses for their immediate future, please give generously as these siblings have lost so much.

"The money would be used for future expenses whether that be "medical, legal, personal or otherwise", it stated.