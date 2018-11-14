A local icon at the base of Mauao has just been inducted into the Trip Advisor Hall of Fame.

Mount Hot Pools has received "Excellence" status from customer reviews for the past five years.

Trip Advisor, an international online review platform allows people to share their experience and then rate it out of five stars, with Mount Hot Pools receiving 134 "very good" and 184 "Excellent" ratings over the past five years.

"We are honoured to receive this accolade, it's a testament to the staff who are here 5am preparing the pools until 10.30pm cleaning up, 364 days a year. The Mount Hot Pools is a premier facility that our city is proud of and residents like to show off to their visitors," Mount Hot Pools manager Matthew Strange said.

Advertisement

Since 2011, the Certificate of Excellence has honoured hospitality businesses that deliver

consistently great service across the world. This designation is presented to only 10 per cent of the businesses on TripAdvisor.

"I am delighted that Mount Hot Pools has been recognised for its consistent standard of excellence as acknowledged with the Hall of Fame Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor. Mount Hot Pools has been, and continues to be, an exemplar business and tourism product within Tauranga and the Bay of Plenty. The contribution Matt and the team make to the industry is significant and we are lucky to be able to share this wonderful facility with visitors to the Bay of Plenty," Tourism BOP chief executive Kristin Dunne said

To celebrate, Mount Hot Pools will be offering Resident Card holders two for one entry this weekend (Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 November) plus live music 6.30pm – 8pm.

There will also be a special prize draw for everyone who enters over the weekend to win a six-month, unlimited entry Hot Pools membership.