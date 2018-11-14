A man has been seriously injured in Manurewa following reports of gunshots.

It is the third unlawful incident in South Auckland in the past 36 hours.

Emergency services were called at 3.45am and one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident in Gibbs Rd.

This morning a police officer with a rifle was standing guard on site at the property.

Police said there's nothing to suggest three serious incidents in South Auckland in the last 36 hours are linked.

The shooting took place in Gibbs Rd, Manurewa.

The overnight incident follows the death of a man in Manurewa on Wednesday,

A woman was arrested in relation to the death yesterday.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Va'aelua said the woman, 57, was known to the 56-year-old male victim.

A police officer stands guard at the property on Gibbs Road. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Also yesterday police arrested and charged a man following a homicide investigation into the death of a male in Otara on Tuesday night.

Police were called to a property in Zelda Ave in the suburb of Otara about 10pm on Tuesday, following reports of a firearm being discharged.

Police arrived to find an injured man on the footpath, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical attention was provided by members of the public and police. However, the man died at the scene.