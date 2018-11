Wellington firefighters worked to extinguish a car fully engulfed in flames at Lyall Bay earlier tonight.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman told the Herald one crew attended the incident and put out the fire on Sutherland Rd around 5.30pm.

An onlooker said for anyone who spent the evening wondering about the smoke in Lyall Bay, it had been coming from the car.

"No people seem to be hurt and no other property damaged," the person wrote.

