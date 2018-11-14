An investigation has been launched after a crew member was fatally injured on a fishing vessel this morning.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has opened an inquiry into a fatal accident on board the New Zealand-registered factory fishing vessel San Granit.

The accident occurred about 90km east of Banks Peninsula about 4am this morning.

The chief investigator of accidents, Captain Tim Burfoot, said the Rescue Coordination Centre notified the Commission early this morning about the accident.



"Circumstances reported to date are that a crew member was fatally injured on the factory deck of the vessel," Burfoot said.

The Commission is sending two investigators to PrimePort Timaru, where the vessel is due to dock.

The San Granit is a $25 million ship that joined Sanford's Timaru-based fishing fleet in 2016.

"We are sad to advise the tragic death of one of our crew members on our deepwater factory vessel, the San Granit, earlier today," a Sanford spokesperson said.

"Our thoughts are with the family, friends and workmates of our team member as they are dealing with this terrible incident.

"As of now, we are unable to provide more detail about this situation, as the facts are still being established and we need to allow the relevant authorities to do their work.

"The family has been advised and we are offering every support that we can."



The Commission opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have - or are likely to have - significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow the Commission to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.



