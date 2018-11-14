Each weekday The Front Page keeps you up to date with the biggest news in New Zealand. Today, the heartwarming reunion of a critically ill father returning from Fiji, confirmation of the Pike River mine re-entry, the Kaikoura earthquake anniversary and the humble sausage sizzle that's hit a snag. Hosted by Juliette Sivertsen.

A touching reunion as a critically ill Napier father Is reunited with his daughter at Auckland Hospital.

27-year-old Jarred Thompson was medically evacuated from Fiji to Auckland last night, after falling ill on his one-month holiday to the islands.

Thompson had been celebrating the news that he was in remission after going through cancer treatment for the past year when his health took a turn.

He was admitted to Lautoka Hospital last Thursday after what started as a headache quickly turned into a "potentially life-threatening condition" as pressure built on his brain.

Fijian doctors said they would only treat him with palliative care and suggested he be brought back home for treatment.

Re-entry of the Pike River mine has been confirmed, with it scheduled for February.

The Government confirmed the re-entry today, with the announcement from the Minister in charge, Andrew Little, saying, "To the Pike River families – and New Zealand – we are returning."

29 men died in the explosion eight years ago.

Those who've kept up the fight to re-enter Pike River shared a group hug after this morning's announcement.

Anna Osborne, Bernie Monk and Sonya Rockhouse were alongside Andrew Little at Parliament.

Rockhouse, who lost her son Daniel in the disaster, says they've been waiting for this for a very long time.

Next Monday is the eighth anniversary of the tragedy at the mine.

It's two years to the day since the second biggest earthquake in New Zealand's recorded history.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Kaikoura was seen was one of the most complex earthquakes ever studied around the world, devastating the Kaikoura and Hurunui regions.

Two people died, and local roads and infrastructure were destroyed.

The jolt shook the country with the equivalent energy release of 400 atomic bombs.

GNS Science is releasing a series of videos this week looking at how the quake unfolded, how the community responded and what scientists learned.

Earthquake geologist Robert Langridge says it's an event that shook the nation, and it needs to be remembered.

A former New Zealand Defence Force "secret agent" has lost his appeal against a sentence for stealing sensitive material using his security clearance.

Corporal Richard Graham was convicted on appeal in January, for charges relating to burglary, offering to supply drugs, possession of a psychoactive product and possession of a controlled drug.

Today, the 33-year-old war veteran, who was wounded in action, was again sentenced to six months' community detention and 12 months' supervision in the Waitakere District Court.

His offending occurred in September 2016, when he was living and working at the Whenuapai Air Force base.

Graham took laptops and operationally sensitive items worth $200,000.

It's been Christchurch's turn for teachers to strike today.

About 3000 Canterbury teachers marched to Hagley Park, as part of rolling strikes around the country as teachers call for better pay and conditions.

The majority of primary schools in the region were closed today, affecting more than 50,000

Relief teacher Andrea Katsipis says after the earthquakes, a lot of children are suffering post traumatic stress and anxiety issues.

Also in education, as many as one in three students are getting someone to help them read and write their exams.

But the high cost of this support means students at low-decile schools aren't getting the help they need from special needs coordinators.

Autism New Zealand chief executive Dane Dougan says it has the potential to impact several aspects of their lives.

Fear and tragedy on the streets of South Auckland, after a fatal shooting in Otara.

Armed police were called to Zelda Avenue where a man died after being shot last night.

A 35-year-old man's been charged with murder.

It's believed he was known to the victim.

He's due to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

A Christchurch man has been convicted and discharged after admitting he voted 11 times in last year's General Election.

Michael Shane Turner enrolled on the 'Unpublished Electoral Roll' in 2007.

Last September he cast an advanced vote, by signing a Declaration By Special Voter, then cast a further six votes over the next 10 days.

On election day, Turner cast four 'Special Votes' at various city stations.

In the Christchurch District Court today, Judge John Strettell said Turner had a "limited understanding" of his actions, granting him a conviction and discharge.

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand says the median house price is up 6 per cent on last year, reaching $562,000 in October.

The biggest rise was in Manawatu/Wanganui, up 20 per cent to $344,000.

Otago saw an 18.2 per cent rise, while the median price in Hawkes Bay was up 17.4 per cent.

Chief Executive at REINZ Bindi Norwell says it's down to a range of factors.

Former banking boss and prominent business leader Sir John Anderson has died.

Sir John was the former ANZ National Bank chief executive.

He died of health complications last night at his Wellington home at the age of 73.

He served as the chief executive and director of Southpac - positions which he retained in subsequent mergers with the National Bank in 1989 and the ANZ in 2003, before retiring in 2005.

Sir John was appointed a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to business management, banking and the community in the 1995 New Year Honours.

He was also on the board of NZX-listed NZME before stepping down in December last year.

Mainfreight's posted a half year net profit nudging $60m, for the six months to the end of September.

The NZX-listed Auckland company says strong New Zealand regional freight growth and a solid performance across its other four global operating regions, helped contribute to a 30 per cent lift in first half-year profit.

Directors approved an interim dividend of 22c per share, up 3c on last year's interim payout.

Group managing director Don Braid says continuing improved financial performance through October and November suggested the dividend could increase again.

It's New Zealand Cup and Show Week, bringing a mix of fashion, agriculture, excitement and glamour to Christchurch.

One of the major events is the New Zealand Agricultural Show, formerly known as the A&P Show.

NZME's Hokonui reporter Andy Thompson says farmers are operating in a very different environment than this time last year because of mycoplasma bovis.

The event brings over 100,000 people to Canterbury Agricultural Park every year.

Fried onions at Bunnings sausage sizzles have been deemed a health and safety hazard.

Bunnings has confirmed new suggestions here and in Australia, governing how its sausage sizzles should be conducted from now on.

The DIY chain is worried about the danger to shoppers from slippery onions sliding on to the ground out of the folded bread, and the fried onions can no longer be placed on top of the sausage.



It's suggesting the sizzling teams pop the onions on the bread first, then the sausage and sauces, to minimise the risk.

