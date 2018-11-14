A Tirau mother facing charges relating to her toddler will spend Christmas behind bars awaiting trial.

Southern Cheyenne Thompson, 24, has been remanded in custody until February on charges relating to her daughter, who later died.

She appeared for a case review hearing today in the Rotorua District Court after previously pleading not guilty to charges of injuring with intent and failing to seek medical care for a toddler.

The charges relate to 18-month-old Comfort Joy Witeri-Thompson who died in Waikato Hospital on July 24.

Advertisement

The charges do not relate to the toddler's death.

She will reappear for a pre-trial callover on February 22 next year.

Today's hearing was before Judge Greg Hollister-Jones. Andy Hill appeared for the Crown and Harry Edward appeared for Thompson.