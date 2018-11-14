Firefighters are trying to get near a scrubfire with no road access to the site at Koutu Point, in the south Hokianga.

Fire crews cannot tell how big the burning area is because of the wind direction and the fire's location.

The fire near the bottom of a hill in a mainly bare subdivision off Koutu Tce.

There are fears the fire is spreading up the hill toward a house.

Crews from Rawene and Opononi brigades are at the scene and two helicopters have been called in by the Rural Fire Officer.

In the meantime, it is understood a local farmer is helping firefighters get close enough to the fire to gauge its size and direction.

The alarm was raised at 1.30pm.