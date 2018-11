A person has died after being hit by a train in Wallaceville, Upper Hutt.

Services are suspended between Trentham and Upper Hutt after a person was hit at Wallaceville station.

Police confirmed the person died after being hit by the train about 11.15am.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Advertisement

Metlink warned travellers about 11.30am that services were suspended after an "emergency services incident".

It said on Twitter that train services in the area were being replaced by buses.