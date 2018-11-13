A man is suffering critical injuries after being electrocuted in a forestry incident near Rotorua this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said emergency services were currently waiting for a rescue helicopter to transport the man but he was in a critical condition.

She said emergency services were notified at 11.26am following the incident at a forestry business off Cookson Rd, east of Rotorua past the airport.

Police, fire and ambulance services attended the incident.

The incident affected the power sub station on Gee Rd, at Owhata.

According to the Unison website, there were 26 customers in the area of Hawthornden Dr, off Cookson Rd, that were without power.

The media spokeswoman said police and WorkSafe were investigating the incident.