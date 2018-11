Emergency services are responding to an incident at Mahia Boating and Fishing Club.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene near Wairoa, in northern Hawke's Bay, about 10.30am.

A St John spokesperson said ambulance staff were at the scene.

Further detail was not immediately available.

Club president, Jarred Moroney told Hawke's Bay Today he was out of the area and unaware of any incident.

More to come.