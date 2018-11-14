A diver has died on the Māhia Peninsula near Gisborne after getting into trouble at Blacks Reef.

A police spokesman said they were called to the incident at Mahia Boating and Fishing Club about 10.30am.

"The diver was taken out of the water by diving buddies on to a boat, and taken to the nearby boatramp where they were met by emergency services for first aid," he said.

"Sadly, the diver died at the scene."

The Wairoa man was in his 30s.

The spokesman said no more information is available to share about the diver at this stage, until next of kin have been advised.

A St John spokesperson said ambulance staff also attended.

Club president Jarred Moroney told Hawke's Bay Today he was out of the area and unaware of any incident.