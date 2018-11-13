Police are continuing their search for missing Waitākere woman Michelle Simpson who has not been seen since Monday.

Dashcam footage and security footage was also being sought from the public in a police bid to find Simpson safe and sound.

As police completed the second night of searching, concerns were growing for the safety of Simpson, who was last seen walking along Wairere Rd around 11.30am Monday morning.

The 50-year-old is around 152cm tall with short brown hair and is likely to be confused and disorientated.

Inspector Bruce O'Brien said yesterday police had undertaken a wide ground search of the area, which included dense bush, as well as an aerial search but were unable to locate Simpson.

"We are urging residents in the neighbourhood to please ensure they check their sheds, back yards or any area where someone may seek shelter.

"We also ask residents in the vicinity of Wairere Rd, Caton Rd, Gregory Rd or Duffy Rd to check their security camera footage or dashcam footage if they were driving in the area between 11am to 2pm Monday."

Police would provide an update to media on the search at 2pm today.