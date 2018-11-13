When a bakery in Greymouth was broken into, one thing was clear, the burglar wasn't there for a custard square.

Rather a 300kg safe.

Police have arrested a 54-year-old man following a burglary at a bakery in Greymouth.

The bakery was broken into overnight on October 26 and a

safe weighing 300kg was stolen.

Police believed the offenders used heavy machinery to uplift the safe.

West Coast police executed search warrants on an address in Greymouth on November 13 and recovered the safe.

A man was subsequently arrested and would appear in Greymouth District Court today, November 14, on burglary charges and unrelated drug offences.

Police believed another offender may have been involved and were appealing for anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or heard any loud machinery operating overnight on October 26 to 27 in the Cobden area to contact Greymouth Police on (03) 768 2628, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.