Fire and Emergency New Zealand are sending extra crews to a crash after a mini fuel tanker rolled in the King Country.

Shift manager Megan Ruru said they were called to the scene on State Highway 30 at 8.19am after reports the truck had rolled.

The tanker was carrying 3000 litres of fuel, Ruru said, which was now leaking.

Due to the leak, Hamilton had sent its heavy rescue tender truck to help contain it.

The crash occurred just on the outskirts of Benneydale, towards Mangakino.

The driver was trapped in the truck but his injuries were not serious, she said.