A car fleeing police through Auckland traffic on a busy motorway has been captured smashing its way past other vehicles in a bid to escape.

The car initially failed to stop for police in Blockhouse Bay and sped on through Avondale and on to the Southern Motorway, scraping past multiple vehicles on its way.

It eventually came to a halt after crashing into a barrier on Carbine Rd in Mt Wellington.

The car was first spotted at 4.35pm yesterday and a pursuit was initiated but then aborted due to the poor driving.

Dashcam footage provided to the Herald shows a hub cap rolling off the fleeing Toyota after scraping past a small car and then proceeding to nudge a Nissan Navara to get past.

The ute pulls to the left and allows the fleeing car to go but it's hotly followed by several police cars.

Motorist Nevil Chand believed the car was reaching up to 150km/h as it weaved in and out of traffic.

Police received two calls from motorists whose cars had been hit by the fleeing driver. The occupants were not injured.