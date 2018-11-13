A murder investigation is underway after gunshots were heard in South Auckland before members of the public found an injured man who later died on a footpath.

Police responded to reports of a gun being fired on Zelda Ave in Otara at 10pm on Tuesday.

A number of witnesses were assisting police with the investigation, a police spokesperson said.

Police have cordoned off the area of Zelda Ave between Maytime Street and the walkway onto Othello Drive in Otara.

Advertisement

The deceased man was yet to be identified.

The area was closed to all through traffic and was restricted to residents only, police asked to avoid the area if possible.

Police are appealing for people who know the deceased or have information about what happened to contact the Manukau Police Station on 0508 422 443, or if they wish to remain anonymous to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.