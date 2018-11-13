Two people have been hospitalised after a chemical spill at the University of Canterbury this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the University's biology department around 6.30pm after reports of a large chemical spill.

A St John spokesman said two staff members have been taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they initially sent three engines, but they've now upgraded their response.

Advertisement

They're isolating the area and Hazmat is attempting to identify the chemical.