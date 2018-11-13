The fashionistas at Christchurch Casino New Zealand Trotting Cup Day got their chance to shine today during the glamorous Westfield Riccarton Style Stakes Fashion and The Hits Body Art competition.

The event was part of Addington Cup Week, an institution on the Canterbury social calendar attracting crowds of over 20,000 to Addington Raceway in Christchurch.

While the crème de la crème of the harness racing world were putting their best hoof forward on the track, the more creative supporters showed off their skills in body artistry.

Body art contestants during the Westfield Riccarton Style Stakes Fashion and The Hits Body Art competition. Photo / John Davidson

The wondrous and intricate designs, spread from the top of the risqué models' heads to the tip of their toes, featured elements of Alice in Wonderland's Mad Hatter or Dr Seuss.

Advertisement

But the winner, painted by artist Gemma Dudson, took out the show with her Japanese Geisha-inspired design, adorned with bright colours, fans and an oil-paper umbrella.

Dudson took home a prize package courtesy of NZME, including nearly $4000 of vouchers and tickets, a magnum of Lindauer and a bouquet of flowers.