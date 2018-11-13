A fleeing driver who failed to stop for police in Blockhouse Bay sped through Avondale and onto the Southern Motorway sideswiping several vehicles before crashing into a barrier on Carbine Rd in Mt Wellington.

A police media spokesperson said the driver failed to stop for police in Blockhouse Bay at 4.35pm.

A police pursuit began but was aborted on Kinross St due to the nature of the driving.

Police then caught up with the fleeing white Toyota sedan in Avondale before loosing it due to heavy traffic, the spokesperson said.

The Police Eagle Helicopter then tracked it down speeding along the Southern Motorway where it sideswiped passing cars before heading onto the South Eastern Motorway towards Pakuranga.

Shortly after motorists reported the white sedan driving in the wrong lane it crashed into a barrier at 5.20pm and the male driver was arrested by police.

Motorist Nevil Chand has just got onto the Southern Motorway at Ellerslie when he noticed the car, which was lowered and had black rims, weaving towards Mt Wellington.

He said the car was going in and out of traffic and getting up to speeds of between 130km/h and 150km/h.

As the car approached the centre lane it nudged the cars on either side of it and appeared to have damaged four cars.

Police received two calls from motorists whose cars had been hit by the fleeing driver. The occupants were not injured.