Police are urgently appealing for sightings of Waitakere woman Michelle Simpson who was last seen yesterday morning.

Concerns for her safety continue to grow with each hour she is missing, Waitemata North Area Commander Inspector Bruce O'Brien said.

The 50-year-old was last seen walking along Wairere Rd about 11.30am on Monday.

Simpson is 50-years-old and about 1.5m tall with short brown hair and is likely to be confused and disorientated.

Police have scoured the nearby including searching dense bush and carrying out an aerial search with no sign of her.

Residents near Wairere Road, Caton Road, Gregory Road or Duffy Road are also asked to check their security camera footage or dashcam footage if they were driving in the area between 11am and 2pm yesterday.

"We are urging residents in the neighbourhood to please ensure they check their sheds, backyards or any area where someone may seek shelter.

Anyone who has seen a person matching Simpson's description is asked to contact Police on 111.