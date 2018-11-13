Peak-hour commuters should be wary of congestion this evening following a crash and breakdown on the Southwestern Motorway.

A crash in the northbound lane after Puhinui Rd on-ramp has now been cleared, but delays are being experienced back to Roscommon Rd.

A truck breakdown in the southbound lane is also blocking the left lane in the Waterview Tunnel. Motorists are asked to pass with care.

Traffic is also heavy after Massey Rd and approaching the Southern Link.

On the Northern Motorway, congestion is heavy at Greville Rd and again approaching the Harbour Bridge.

Areas of heavy traffic are also plaguing the Southern Motorway at Manukau and building through Takanini, and on the Northwestern Motorway between the causeway and Lincoln Rd. There is also a queue for the Northern Link.