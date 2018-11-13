Police are warning of a new scam where callers demand the victim's money due to car damages caused in a collision.

Wellington District Police posted about the scam on Facebook, saying a number of Kiwis have been subject to the scam.

"The call is aggressive, has a strong foreign accent, and could potentially upset the person they are targeting," the post said.

"Please make your whānau aware of this scam, especially your elderly relatives."

The call is made internationally but is redirected so that it appears to come from a local number - (04) 887 9519.

"If you receive a call from this number, your best bet is to simply ignore it," police said.