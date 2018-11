About 130 children from 18 schools participated in the annual Whangārei Group Calf Club "Central Day" held at Barge Park Showgrounds in Maunu last Thursday.

Fears of Mycoplasma Bovis disease restricted calf entries to ''virtual'' animals this year, but Jack Williams from Hukerenui School did enough with his written presentation supported by photographs to convince the judges he had raised a supreme champion virtual calf.

Intermediate entrant Francesca Proven picked up the ribbon for supreme champion intermediate lamb and also showed the big kids how it's done when she received the award for overall supreme champion lamb.

Riana Lane had the champion goat in the senior section and despite being pipped by junior Mikayla Diamond in the open leading competition and third place in the open dairy type contest Riana received the award for supreme champion goat.

Whangārei Group Calf Club officials said that although the Mycoplasma bovis restriction on live calves had lowered numbers participating in the Central Day this year, it had still been a very successful show day, enjoyed by many children who had worked extremely hard to prepare their animals for judging.

Northern Advocate chief photographer John Stone took his camera along to the Barge Park Showgrounds to gather a pictorial record of the action.

New entrant Eva Gray has ribbons in her hair and a ribbon on her lamb Momo, earned for calling.

Evan Smeath, left, and Alex Clements watch the judging at the Whangārei Group Calf Club Central Day at Barge showgrounds last Thursday.

Kokopu entrant Jayne Simmonds-Gray gets a positive outcome as she calls Sid the goat to come to her.

Judge Jacki Broughton awards Tauraroa Area School new entrant Jelsha Eastes a ribbon for calling.

Mary Thorburn and Don Mitchell from Kokopu enjoy relaxing in the sun while judging takes place during the Whangarei Group Calf Club Central Day.

Jack Williams from Hukerenui School with the information board describing how he raised a calf. He won ribbons in the calf section - including supreme champion calf - which was restricted to ''virtual'' animals because of fears of Mycoplasma bovis.

GOATS

Junior

Leading: Mikayla Diamond, 1; Max Gray, 2; Riley Nops, 3; Olivia Henwood, 4.

Rearing: Riley Nops, 1; Journey Hughes, 2; Olivia Henwood, 3; Coby Mills, 4.

Calling: Olivia Henwood, 1; Mikayla Diamond, 2; Riley Nops, 3; Max Gray, 4.

Junior Champion goat: Mikayla Diamond; reserve, Max Gray.

Senior

Leading:Riana Lane, 1; Grady Nops, 2; Cruiz Diamond, 3; Carley Donaldson, 4.

Rearing: Wyatt Hughes, 1; Riana Lane, 2; Charlie Morgan, 3; Carley Donaldson, 4.

Calling: Riana Lane, 1; Grady Nops, 2; Jayne Simmonds-Gray, 3; Wyatt Hughes, 4.

Champion Senior goat: Riana Lane; reserve, Grady Nops.

Open

Leading: Mikayla Diamond, 1; Riana Lane, 2.

Rearing : Wyatt Hughes, 1; Riley Nops, 2.

Diary Type: Samantha Atkins, 1; Grady Nops, 2; Riana Lane, 3; Olivia Henwood, 4.

Fibre Goat: Asha-Rose Horan, 1; Ella Martin, 2; Wyatt Hughes, 3; Journey Hughes, 4.

Overall supreme champion goat: Riana Lane.

CALVES

Board presentation: George Williams, 1; Jack Williams, 2; Louise Neumann, 3; Riley Tonkin, 4.

Child presentation: Jack Williams, 1; Louise Neumann, 2; Riley Tonkin, 3; George Williams, 4.

Calf information: Louise Neumann, 1; Jack Williams, 2; George Williams, 3; Riley Tonkin, 4.

Supreme champion virtual calf: Jack Williams.



LAMBS

New Entrants —

Leading Ring 1: Carter Hansen, 1; Indee Hanley, 2; Jackson Leigh, 3; Levi Whittaker, 4. Leading Ring 2: Chloe Dickson, 1; Samantha Irwin, 2; Jacob Spratt, 3; Eva Gray, 4.

Rearing Ring 1: Ruby Williams, 1; Carter Hansen, 2; Campbell Provan, 3; Indee Hanley, 4. Rearing Ring 2; Samantha Irwin, 1; Tyler MacDonald, 2; Jacob Spratt, 3; Jelsha Eastes, 4.

Calling Ring 1: Jackson Leigh, 1; Carter Hansen, 2; Ruby Williams, 3; Indee Hanley, 4. Calling Ring 2: Jelsha Eastes, 1; Chloe Dickson, 2; Eva Gray, 3; Jacob Spratt, 4.

Champion New Entrants' lamb: Samantha Irwin; reserve, Jelsha Eastes.

Juniors —

Leading Ring 1: Paige Berghan, 1; Jalden Horsford, 2; Paige Thompson, 3; Liam Oakden, 4.Leading Ring 2: Emmy Dickson, 1; Hyrum Hanley, 2; Charlie Sparks, 3; Brooke Donker, 4.

Rearing Ring 1: Liam Oakden, 1; Paige Thompson, 2; Jalden Horsford, 3; Paige Berghan, 4. Rearing Ring 2: Nyla Parton, 1; Joe Taylor, 2; Trent Barrell, 3; Hyrum Hanley, 4.

Calling Ring 1: Liam Oakden, 1; Paige Berghan, 2; Jalden Horsford, 3; Brianna Buckingham, 4. Calling Ring 2: Emmy Dickson, 1; Brooke Donker, 2; Emily Mason, 3; Joe Taylor, 4.

Champion Junior lamb: Paige Berghan; reserve, Emmy Dickson.

Intermediate —

Leading Ring 1: Sira Horsford, 1; Georgia Hanley, 2; Francesca Provan, 3; Brody Snelling, 4. Leading Ring2: Summer Dackers, 1; Kenzie Wood, 2; Ellie McRae, 3; Vienna Ringrose, 4.

Rearing Ring 1: Georgia Hanley, 1; Siva Horsford, 2; Isla Hamilton, 3; Francesca Provan, 4. Rearing Ring 2: Summer Dackers, 1; Ellie McRae, 2; Casey Worsfold, 3; Vienna Ringrose, 4.

Calling Ring 1: Francesca Provan, 1; Siva Horsford, 2; Isla Hamilton, 3; Hayley Ruddell, 4. Calling Ring 2: Summer Dackers, 1; Kenzie Wood, 2; Ellie McRae, 3; Bradee-Jayne Taituha, 4.

Champion Intermediate lamb: Francesca Provan; reserve, Siva Horsford.

Senior —

Leading Ring 1: Charlotte Gorrie, 1; Sam Provan, 2; Taylor Dackers, 3; Dillon Worsfold, 4. Leading Ring 2: Grace Potter, 1; Jessica Everson, 2; Nicole Collier, 3; T J Going, 4.

Rearing Ring 1: Taylor Dackers ,1; Charlotte Gorrie, 2; Nakisha Blackburn, 3; Isla Purvis, 4.Rearing Ring 2: Brenna Hayes, 1; Charlotte Johnston, 2; Faith Hanley, 3; Grace Potter, 4.

Calling Ring 1: Caitlin Thompson, 1; Dylan Blackburn, 2; Leah McRae, 3; Isla Purvis, 4. Calling Ring 2: T J Going, 1; Grace Potter, 2; Emma Caie, 3; Liam Grose, 4.

Champion Senior lamb: Taylor Dackers; reserve, Grace Potter.

Open Leading: Summer Dackers, 1; Siva Horsford, 2; Paige Berghan, 3; Grace Potter, 4.

Most Obvious Pet Lamb: Anna Snelling; Joe Taylor, 2; Taylor Dackers, 3; Amy Gauntlett, 4.

Overall supreme champion lamb: Francesca Provan.



SCHOOL AND TEAM PRIZES

School team of 3 lambs: Huanui College, 1; Hukerenui School, 2; Maungatapere School, 3; Maungatapere School, 4.

School team of 3 goats: Maungatapere School, 1; Maungatapere School, 2; Kokopu School, 3; Glenbervie School, 4.

Children's calf judging competition: Nakisha Blackburn, 1; Charlotte Gorrie, 2; Nyla Parton, 3; Holly Gutterson, 4.

School gaining most points:Maungatapere School, 1; Hukerenui School, 2; Waiotira School, 3; Glenbervie School, 4.Fonterra school participation award: Waiotira School.

Jean Tito Memorial Trophy: Izabella Taituha.