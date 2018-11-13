A dog belonging to a Nelson woman who went missing for nearly 36 hours is being looked after by a local kennel club.

Judith Nash was found safe and well by members of the public at around 4pm on Sunday after she was last seen walking her dog Scooter on Motueka Valley Highway at 5.30am the day before.

Her car was found crashed on the same stretch of road later. It's understood she was not injured in what was described as a minor accident.

The 75-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment after her ordeal.

Meanwhile, the Nelson District Kennel Association has volunteered to exercise and look after Scooter.

Senior Constable David Cogger who led the large search-and-rescue efforts said the pooch didn't suffer during the episode.

Cogger said his searchers were delighted with the positive end to their operation.

"We're just elated we found her alive and into medical care," he said.