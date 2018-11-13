A Dunedin father says more boy racers than ever are speeding past his Caversham home, doing burnouts and putting children's lives at risk.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the man called on police to step up patrols in the area, in response to the groups of boy racers he says have turned South Rd into a race-track.

"I believe there should be more drive-bys ... to let them know someone is watching.''

On Sunday evening, he filmed a group of young people milling about their cars in Caversham Pl about 8.30pm. He suspected they were arranging a street race.

Shortly afterwards, the two vehicles lined up in Caversham Pl, before speeding around the corner into South Rd screeching their tyres, as one of the cars travelled on the wrong side of the road.

The man said the level of boy racer activity was the highest he had seen while living in Caversham.

"It's the worst it's been ... It's every day now.''

He feared their behaviour could end up injuring South Rd residents or damaging their properties.

"These cars are weapons. They need to be aware what they're doing is dangerous.''

Area road policing manager Senior Sergeant Jared Kirk, of Dunedin, said police were aware of similar issues in Green Island, but had not been made aware of the problems in Caversham.

He encouraged people to make complaints to police if they saw dangerous driving and said officers would try to attend all such incidents.

"Police will continue to do everything we can to keep an eye on boy-racer activities, especially where other road users are put at risk, so we encourage members of the public to call them in.''

Dunedin police (03) 471-4800, Crimestoppers 0800 555-111.